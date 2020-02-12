advertisement

A man stabbed his ex-wife’s new boyfriend when he went to his aid at a Leicester branch in Nando.

Police revealed the chain of events that led Alysah Samuel to stab his 22-year-old victim in front of shocked Saturday night guests and Nando’s staff at the Highcross Mall – and what happened immediately after.

Alysah Samuel, 21, pleaded guilty yesterday at Leicester Crown Court for injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and for possession of a knife.

Detectives said that on Saturday January 4, Samuel had made arrangements to meet his ex-wife in Nando.

The conversation started to get difficult, so the distant wife texted a friend to help her, and that message went to her new boyfriend, who arrived at the restaurant around 10 p.m.

As he entered the premises, Samuel was approached by Samuel who made a verbal threat before rushing at him and stabbing him with a knife.

The victim suffered a cut in the upper arm and a minor chest injury.

Immediately after the incident, while the victim was being cared for by members of the public outside, the restaurant staff locked the doors to prevent Samuel from fleeing the scene.

The officers were on the scene in a few minutes and arrested Samuel, of Gresley Close, Beaumont Leys, Leicester, while he was trying to escape from behind the restaurant.

A black film knife, which was seen as the knife Samuel was holding, was found in the back yard.

Detective Constable Louise Osborne was the investigating officer and said that the victim was very fortunate not to have been more seriously injured.

She said: “The knife caused arterial bleeding and the victim lost a significant amount of blood which required emergency surgery to stop the bleeding.

“It is possible that without the excellent first aid and the assistance he received at the scene from members of the public and the police, he could not have survived. Those who came to his aid that evening should be recognized for what they did.

“The quick actions of restaurant staff should also be recognized for the role they played in this incident. In their efforts to help detain the suspect, they locked him up on the premises regardless of their immediate safety.

“It is quite possible that without their help and the quick response of the officers on the spot, Samuel would not be apprehended so quickly.”

DC Osborne wanted to assure the public that the stabbing was a one-time incident.

“It was an isolated incident and although incidents like this are not seen in restaurants in our town, I appreciate that it particularly worried those who were in Leicester that evening”, she said.

“I want to reassure the public that knife crime is an issue that we take very seriously as a force and we remain committed to tackling the current problem of knife crime.

“Our commitment to the speedy arrest of the suspect, our commitment to bring the offender to court and to seek justice for the victim testify to this.”

Justice Ebraham Mooncey, sitting at Leicester Crown Court, adjourned the conviction to a later date.

