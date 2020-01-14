advertisement

STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Police charged four members of the East Stroudsburg University football team with vandalism.

The men were caught on camera and hit the heads of the screens of “Snowmen of Stroudsburg”.

It happened on Main Street in Stroudsburg last month, not long after the foursome left a nearby bar.

In a statement to Newswatch 16, East Stroudsburg University officials say: “The damage to Stroudsburg Snowmen does not reflect the values ​​and standards of East Stroudsburg University and our students. ESU intends to take appropriate measures to hold these students responsible for their behavior. “

ESU students say that university children make mistakes and sometimes there are consequences.

“It may be a learning experience now that they know that the consequences of doing something that they thought was small would be much greater, they will no longer do something like that,” said Samantha Dietz, senior senior at ESU.

According to police, the group came back later and stole their heads so that they would not be caught, but the next day they turned and the snowman went inside.

The students are also suspended for team activities until they tackle the sanctions imposed by the charges and complete the ESU code of conduct process.

Some people think that the punishment fits the crime.

“I don’t think they deserve expulsion. But it was a crime. You demolished something in the city that wasn’t yours. I understand. I feel like they’re going what they deserve,” Chop Newman, Stroudsburg said.

“You can’t do that. I saw the video. They kicked and pushed it for other people, nobody cared. I said,” Gee, that’s not how it works here, “said Deborah Suarez, Stroudsburg.

The damage cost was estimated at between $ 1,000 and $ 5,000.

