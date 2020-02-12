advertisement

Police did not fully investigate an incident in which a flare was launched into the crowd at Dens Park, a court said.

Callum Jeram, 18, is on trial for allegedly endangering the safety of football fans during the Dundee Scottish Premiership game with Hibs on February 22.

He is accused of having launched a smoke grenade in the disabled section of the Shankly stand, where it was expelled by a caregiver.

The adolescent claims that the firework was thrown at him by someone else, already on, and that he picked it up and threw it, burning his hand in the process.

CCTV footage from Bell Street police headquarters confirms that he said this to the police, but did not rate it or investigate further, the Dundee sheriff’s court heard.

Addressing PC Scott Anderson, lawyer Stuart Hamilton said: “Mr. Jeram told you and your load bar colleagues that the device was thrown at him and that he picked it up.

“He said,” I threw it away because it burned my hands. If something burns you, you won’t hold it.

“He was not cheeky, he conformed to you.”

PC Anderson said he did not remember the conversation because it was a “busy night”.

PC Lana Lorender, who was also speaking to Jeram while waiting at the load bar for the night in question, said that she had not noted her comments either.

Mr. Hampton asked her, “Would you agree that this information is important enough and that further investigations should be carried out?”, To which she replied “yes”.

The officer said she did not know why Jeram’s comments were not written.

Jeram also went to the witness stand to tell the court, “Hibs had just scored.

“It was quite hectic, everyone jumped and sang.

“Something hit me on the arm and fell to my feet.

“He came from behind me. There was a lot of smoke coming out of it.

“I didn’t know what it was. I picked it up and it started to burn my hand.

“I threw it away as quickly as possible.”

Jeram, who had come down from his home in Edinburgh for the match, said he hadn’t planned on the plane landing in the disabled section.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.

