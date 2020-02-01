advertisement

Police had to intervene after reports of bullying and anti-social behavior by students from a Derbyshire secondary school.

Council staff and police spoke to six students at the John Port Spencer Academy to end bullying and anti-social behavior away from school.

The details came to light at a meeting of the South Derbyshire District Council’s regional forum for Etwall.

In one case, a parent of a 12-year-old student was warned that he could be fined if his behavior did not improve.

The incidents are said to have occurred in nearby Willington, which allegedly involved “anti-social behavior in the local community and bullying of other students”.

Ian Hay, the community partnership officer for the board, said at the meeting: “One of the group members received a community protection warning and the others all received a verbal warning and had them explain what would happen if their behavior didn’t change. “

Derbyshire police said the school visit came after four John Port students were implicated in anti-social behavior and insults in Willington.

Sergeant Matt Ladd said, “These meetings are a proactive approach from all South Derbyshire high schools, the police and the local district council to ensure that any emerging issues are dealt with quickly and efficiently.”

The John Port Spencer Academy, led by the Spencer Academies Trust, did not respond to a request for comment.

However, the school’s anti-bullying policy states: “For students to learn effectively, they need a safe, happy and friendly environment.

“Bullying is completely unacceptable at the John Port Spencer Academy and will always be treated seriously.

“Students are regularly reminded of the academy’s anti-bullying policy in assemblies.

“In addition, each form develops its own anti-bullying code, which is signed by all students in the form and posted on the bulletin board in the form room.

“We recognize that bullying also occurs using cell phones and the Internet. It is just as unacceptable.

“We have also taken steps as an academy to minimize this potential form of bullying by introducing a ban on” personal electronic devices “during the day of the academy.”

John Port on Main Street in Etwall is the largest secondary school in Derbyshire with almost 2,000 students.

