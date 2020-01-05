advertisement

Air quality

January 5, 2020

I know that many police officers would like to have a Tesla there (just like the rest of us). It is a matter of budget and approval. It seems that it is now time to do that. The Tesla Model 3 is affordable and has a positive track record with reviewers and owners. Hopefully, governments will soon also be able to abolish their hugely fuel-inefficient SUVs with Cybert trucks for investigations that require tougher measures.

It seems absurd if you are in the government right now to invest in something less than a 100% electric vehicle. If you consider the total cost of ownership, the costs during the lifetime of a vehicle, and the performance and safety of an electric car, there is nothing else to compare. In particular, consider the length of time a day when police cars are stationary – while they protect society in one way, those stationary cars in other ways entail enormous social costs. Governments, who are supposed to represent all of us, should not think about options for gas cars in the short term.

Below are some benefits for electric vehicles that are relevant to police use, a list made by a police department that is aware of these things, the Westport Police Department in Connecticut. The department was satisfied with the latest addition to its police fleet – a fully electric 2020 Tesla Model 3.

View our Facebook page for more information about the newest addition from our police! @Tesla pic.twitter.com/VbjlIRSd4H

– Westport Police Dept. (@WPDCT) December 10, 2019

From Westport Chief of Police Foti Koskinas:

● Model 3 has an additional trunk at the front of the vehicle, where a combustion engine is usually affectionately referred to by the Tesla community as “the frunk,” where officers can store emergency equipment that is important to stay separate from cargo in the rear trunk.

● Each Tesla comes directly from the factory with many functions installed in the car – such as the front, side, and rear view cameras – that a police force would normally have to install at an additional cost. These cameras can also be used in “Sentry mode” to monitor the vehicle and the environment when the vehicle is parked. Chief Koskinas is in direct discussions with Tesla to work on possible ways to utilize the existing systems of the car to better meet the needs of a police force.

● For those very rare cases where it is both safe and necessary, the all-wheel drive Model 3 can reach 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and has a top speed of 162 mph, better than all other vehicles in the current police department fleet.

● Police cars can run idle for a long time, because they have to run the combustion engine to power the lights and make online computers work properly without draining the battery. In every fully electric car, the exhaust emissions from those long sessions that are parked are eliminated. Because Fairfield County air quality is one of the worst in the country, eliminating emissions during idling is important.

I can only imagine the queue of those waiting their turn at the station to drive this Model 3 over its full 310-mile range and beyond.

Model 3 has been delivered and is currently being equipped for use by the police. That means extra emergency lighting, a siren, a network computer, a weapon rack and tires with a speed of more than 100 km / h.

When asked why he chose Model 3, police chief Foti Koskinas says he “believes in being green.” But the unrivaled performance of the car for the money, the 5-star safety score and the best technology to prevent collisions played a factor.

The total cost of ownership is also something that this police department took into account. Maybe they can help other government services to achieve sustainability and savings. Yes, the initial purchase price of $ 52,290 was more than the $ 37,000 that the department would normally spend on adding a new Ford Explorer, but the lifetime costs should be much lower. Sensibly, Chief Koskinas knows that the savings on the Model 3, 100% electric, will quickly compensate for the higher advance price.

“It is only in the first 3 years that a squad car with an internal combustion engine usually requires around $ 11,000 in maintenance, including oil changes, oil filters, adjustments and brakes. Teslas, on the other hand, does not require annual maintenance and has brakes that last 70,000 km or more, and benefits from a regenerative braking system that uses an engine to slow down the car while charging the battery. The savings on gasoline compared to electricity are also considerable. With the help of the US Department of Energy’s fuel consumption calculator, the energy costs of the Model 3 police station per mile will be $ 0.040, while the fuel costs for a Ford Explorer are $ 0.127 per mile, which is primarily a fuel saving of $ 13,770 is 3 years old. “

In other words, based on these calculations (not to mention other benefits), Model 3 will reimburse its additional costs in the registry after just over 3 years.

The Westport police will certainly try Tesla Superchargers in the Connecticut area soon enough. That should help prevent someone from visiting ICE charging stations in the region.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.







About the author

Cynthia Shahan









