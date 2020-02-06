advertisement

Police and traffic officials in Leicester have launched a new operation to catch school drivers who drive or park dangerously, dump garbage or leave their engines running.

Leicestershire City Council and police are making the series of school visits where staff have reported problems with bad behavior on the roads outside the school gates.

advertisement

They also try to persuade drivers to turn off their engines when parked to reduce student exposure to harmful emissions.

What offenses are public servants looking for?

During stinging operations, officers warn offenders but can impose fines of £ 70 for reckless or unsafe parking, littering, smoking in a car with a minor present, any obstruction notices and can also check seat belts security and the use of mobile phones.

Officers also discuss with parents, residents or teachers their concerns about reckless or unsafe parking or air quality issues around the school, as well as taking photos of dangerously parked vehicles.

Read more

More information on the school car parking camera

Last month, officers visited Coleman Elementary School in Evington, where a motorist received a parking penalty notice on two yellow lines, and 10 others who were idling were asked to turn off their engines.

Another operation took place at St Patrick’s Elementary School in Belgrave this week, during which six motorists were questioned for leaving their engine idling, and other drivers talked about parking on a double yellow line.

Other visits are taking place to schools in the city over the next five months.

What the board says

The deputy mayor of the city council for the Kirk Master neighborhoods, said, “Driving or parking in a dangerous or reckless manner around schools is a problem that we are often asked to solve, and this series of events is a means deal with the minority of drivers who continue to cause problems.

“Of course, people are busy and want to finish dropping out of school as quickly as possible, but unfortunately by parking as close as possible to school, on zigzag lines, double yellow lines or across aisles, they put other families in danger.

“The additional air pollution from idling cars also means that children are unnecessarily exposed to harmful emissions.”

He added, “It’s not just about fining wrongdoers – by organizing these events in city schools, we want to encourage people to think a little more about their actions and to the alternatives available, such as walking, cycling or just parking a few blocks further and walking to the school gates.

“It only takes a few minutes but has potentially huge benefits for everyone in terms of safety and air quality.”

.

advertisement