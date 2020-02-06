advertisement

Scottish police said today that they had not received a criminal complaint against Derek Mackay but that they were “assessing the information”.

The former finance secretary resigned from office with immediate effect this morning after the revelation of the sending of inappropriate texts to a 16-year-old schoolboy.

A spokesperson for the force said, “We have not received any criminal complaints, however, we are currently assessing the information available in the media and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

“The Scottish police will always listen to anyone who wishes to seek advice or officially report a problem to us.”

The Prime Minister also decided today to suspend Mr. Mackay from the party and the parliamentary group, pending further inquiries.

In a statement, Mr. Mackay said he had apologized “without reservation” to the individual and his family.

He added: “I take full responsibility for my actions.”

