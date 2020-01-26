advertisement

The Los Angeles District Sheriff Department has confirmed that a total of nine people were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Los Angeles officials have released new information after first reports that former basketball professional Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

At a press conference at 2:30 p.m. PST (10:30 p.m. GMT), Los Angeles County’s sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed that nine people had been killed in the crash.

“We are awaiting the arrival of the coroner’s office to help recover the remains,” said Villanueva.

“As the (fire) chief indicated, there were no survivors. We have a manifest that states that there were nine people on board the plane – the pilot plus eight people.

“There is a lot of speculation about who the identity is, but it would be totally inappropriate to identify someone by name until the coroner has identified them.”

Villanueva found that the process was to first inform the closest relatives of the results.

“It would be extremely disrespectful to understand that your loved one died and you heard about it from TMZ. This is completely inappropriate, so we will not go there. We will wait until the coroner does their job and we support the families of those who believe they are affected.

“It’s a tough process and our hope goes to all family members of everyone who has been on this plane. God bless their souls.”

Villanueva concluded his statement shortly afterwards with the emphasis that no information should be made publicly available until the next of kin were informed.

Before him, chief Daryl Osboy of the Los Angeles County Fire Department found that the department deployed 15 devices and 56 employees in response to the incident.

Once on site, firefighters with medical equipment went to the scene of the accident, where they fought a fire that resulted from the helicopter crashing before looking for survivors.

“Unfortunately, all of the survivors on board were determined to die,” said Osboy.

Kobe Bryant was quickly honored from the world of sports and entertainment, and the first news spread, including Barack Obama, Kanye West and Taylor Swift.

Kobe was a legend on the pitch and was just beginning an equally significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Kobe, we love you brother

We pray for your family and appreciate the life you have lived and all the inspiration you have given us. Pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY

– Your (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

My heart is torn to pieces when I hear the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t understand what families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and all of us. I send my prayers, my love and my endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and to everyone who lost someone on this flight.

– Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

A statement by the National Basketball Players Association noted the “monumental loss” of the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player.

“We are stunned and devastated by the news that Kobe Bryant has suddenly died,” the statement began.

“Words cannot express its impact on our players, the NBA and the basketball game. This is a huge loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are simply broken.

“We send love and prayers to his wife Vanessa and the whole family.”

During the game between the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs, the players teamed up to remove the ball to honor Bryant:

The Raptors and Spurs both accepted a 24-second injury to honor Kobe Bryant

(via @Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/kR7MYbxVT7

– Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 26, 2020

