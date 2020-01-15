advertisement

Police concerned about safety of missing woman from Derbyshire village.

Jaqueline Quibell was last seen at her home in Milford, near Belper, around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14.

The 56-year-old woman has brown hair up to the shoulders and is slim.

In a statement released this morning, Derbyshire police said they were last seen wearing a red Rab jacket, green combat pants or black jeans, a dark t-shirt and walking boots.

She is also believed to be carrying a green bag.

It is believed that she may have caught a trainer, potentially at the bus station in downtown Derby.

Anyone who may have seen her or have information about her fate should call the Derbyshire police at 101 quoting reference number 858-140120 in all correspondence.

Those with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or send a message to the police via Facebook or Twitter.

