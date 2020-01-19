advertisement

Derbyshire police are concerned about the well-being of a young boy who has been missing for more than 24 hours.

Cayne-Oby Carlin, of Heanor, was last seen leaving her home in the city at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18.

He was driving a light blue stroller.

A police spokesperson said, “It is understood that Cayne-Oby traveled to Ilkeston and was last seen wearing a black North Face t-shirt with a large North Face logo on the front, a pair of black Nike jogging bottoms with white writing and Nike 270 trainers. “

The 13-year-old boy is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, thin, with short, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their fate is asked to contact the Derbyshire police at reference number 588-180120:

Facebook – send a private message to / DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message to the contact center on @DerPolContact

Website – fill in the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Telephone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

