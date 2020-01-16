advertisement

Police seek help in finding missing woman from Derbyshire.

Officers say Suzanne Sturman, of Morton, near Alfreton, was last seen yesterday or Tuesday.

advertisement

And the police have now launched a public appeal to help locate the 56-year-old man.

No further information on Suzanne has been published at this time.

Anyone with information about Suzanne’s whereabouts or who has seen her should call Derbyshire police at 101, quoting the reference number 981-16012020.

Those with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Derbyshire Live has its own page dedicated to missing persons which can be viewed here.

Read more

Our most shared stories on social networks

We want you to be able to hear from Derbyshire when and how you want.

In addition to our website, we have a Facebook page, a Twitter feed @ derbyshire-live, and for a daily overview of the best stories, you can sign up to receive our newsletters. If you prefer to use an app, we have apps for Android and Apple devices that can be customized to spread the news and the sport that interests you.

And if you download our app, you can sign up for push notifications, which means you will receive alerts on the biggest reports.

We also have Facebook groups for traffic and travel, crime, pets, what’s going on, good news and lost and found items.

.

advertisement