advertisement

Dundee police are looking for an elderly man who appeared “confused” after disembarking from a bus on Thursday.

The man, believed to be around 80 years old, got off the bus at the Post Office Bar on Queen Street at Broughty Ferry around 12:20 p.m.

He is described as approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and wore a long jacket and flat cap.

advertisement

The man appeared somewhat confused and informed the driver that he did not know where he lived after leaving the stagecoach service 206.

The police say she has no more information or photos but is worried about her well-being.

Officers are currently searching the local area to verify its safety.

A force spokesman said, “We appreciate that there are a few people matching this general description in the Ferry area, but if anyone thinks they have seen this man, or may know who he is according to his description and actions, please contact us on 101 as soon as possible. Our reference is incident 1558 of 16. ”

advertisement