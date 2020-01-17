advertisement

A man was assaulted and subjected to racist abuse for refusing to give his phone to two strangers.

The police wish to find two men in the context of the incident.

The victim was approached near Co-Op on Brook Street by two other unknown men around 3 p.m. on January 15.

They asked to use his cell phone and when he said no, they assaulted him and made racist comments.

The pair then left in a white taxi. Officers inquire with local taxi companies for information.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was severely shaken by the incident.

The two men the police want to talk to are both in their thirties and in white.

One is described as being about 5 feet 8 inches tall and wearing a white top.

The other has a slim fit and wore a brown jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 101 on number 3380 of 15 January.

