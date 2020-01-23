advertisement

Police chase three teenagers after a night of chaos in Invergowrie which has seen many damaged cars.

Scottish police are asking for information about a “huge series” of vandalism and car burglary in the village and at Dundee Technology Park, which occurred between 10 p.m. and midnight Wednesday.

First, a black Hyundai i20 was broken into at Greystane Terrace, Invergowrie.

Nothing was taken, and three young men in their late teens wearing dark hooded tops were seen from there, heading for Dundee and the technology park.

Shortly thereafter, damage was inflicted on four cars parked at Luna Place, four at Gemini Crescent and six others at Wurzburg Place.

In addition, a black Peugeot 2008 parked on Mariner Drive was robbed and property was stolen.

There may also be other affected cars or buildings of which the police have not been informed.

The news came just days after an Invergowrie father chased a gang of kids when he caught them getting into his car.

A police spokesperson said, “As you may know, we issued a call for information about a similar series of vandalism in this area earlier this week, and we treat them all as linked.

“We are currently following a number of lines of inquiry and there will be additional patrols in the Invergowrie and Menzieshill and Technology Park areas.

“If you have information that would assist our investigation, especially if you saw this group of three young men in the area last night, please call 101 or speak to a police officer.”

Information can also be transmitted anonymously via Crimestoppers to 0800 555 111.

The reference is incident 3934 of January 22.

