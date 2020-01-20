advertisement

Police are looking for information on suspicious men in black masks who have been spotted looking into homes and cars.

An appeal was launched by Staffordshire police, officers receiving reports from Milne Avenue, Fradley.

It happened on Friday January 17 around 9:45 p.m.

The two men wore all black and had black masks covering their faces, while a mask had white coloring on it.

Officers say the men were seen looking into cars and homes on the road.

Although there have been no reports of burglary or theft in this area, officers still treat it as suspect.

A Staffordshire police spokesman said: “If you have any information about this, please contact 101 and quote 0710-20200117.

“You can also report online via Facebook, Twitter or the Staffordshire police website.”

