A man abused a woman and two children in Perth after stepping out in the middle of the road and attacking their car.

Police are calling witnesses to the incident that took place at the junction of Crieff Road and Simpson Square at 4 p.m. yesterday.

The suspect, who is about 6 feet tall and about 20 years old, got out of the car, almost causing a collision, before kicking the white Nissan Micra as he passed in front of him.

When the vehicle stopped a few meters later at the traffic lights, the man opened the trunk of the car and verbally assaulted the woman and her children and struck the window.

The driver and her young passengers were shaken by the incident but unharmed.

Officers are now seeking to locate the man described as a swhite, about 6 feet old and about 20 years old, who was wearing an oversized orange hooded top with the hood up and blue jeans.

A Tayside police spokesperson said, “This is a busy road and the incident has occurred during rush hour, so there is a good chance that pedestrians or drivers see and that they may have been captured on dash cameras of other cars. “

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 using the reference number 2320 from January 23.

