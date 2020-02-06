advertisement

Toronto police say a man accused of abducting his young son before hiding in the United States for three decades is in court today for a bail hearing.

Police say 67-year-old Allan Mann Jr. was extradited to Canada after being released from US custody in New York City and charged with kidnapping.

On Tuesday, Mann completed an 18-month move to a US jail to illegally receive government benefits as he removed authorities.

advertisement

Toronto police allege Mann abducted his son during a court-ordered visit in 1987 before fleeing the US and obtaining false identities for him and his son.

Mann was eventually arrested in Vernon, Conn., In 2018 after relatives provided information to officials.

Mann’s son is now in his 30s and reunited with his mother after Mann’s arrest, after years of believing his mother had died shortly after his birth.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

– with files from The Associated Press.

advertisement