advertisement

Police caught a driver driving 116 mph on a two-lane highway after investigating reports of cars using the highway as a race track.

Officers were called to the A511 Bardon road near Coalville after receiving reports from local residents that drivers were accelerating on the road near the Birch Tree pub.

advertisement

In an operation involving Market Bosworth police, the Leicestershire Police Road Police Unit and the Specials Safer Roads team, six speeding tickets were issued.

Five drivers also received speeding tips and a warning was issued for a headlight violation.

Police on the A511

(Image: Market Bosworth Police)

Market Bosworth police posted photos of the operation on Facebook and revealed that a driver had exceeded 70 mph to 46 mph.

The post said: “We have been informed of problems on the A511 at the border with north-west Leicestershire.

“Reports indicate that cars were gathering in the garage and getting on and off the two-lane road.

“We spent time with officers from the Specials Safer Roads team and the RPU.

“Those from SRT are volunteers and give their time to make a difference. They have full police powers and are an essential part of the extended police family.

“Double pavement is a limit of 70 mph.

“Needless to say, even we were surprised when a pilot was stopped after driving 116 mph. The roads are icy this evening – the gritters are in force.

“There is no excuse. Last year 40 people lost their lives on the roads of Leicestershire. Most were related to speed.

“Slow down. Thanks Allan MBP.”

Leicestershire police spokesperson said, “An officer who worked on this operation confirmed that six speeding violation reports were created, a notice of fault was issued for a lighthouse and five drivers have received speeding tips.

“The officers confirmed that similar operations could be carried out in the future.”

Last year, Harborough police caught a driver hitting 113 mph on the 70 mph stretch of the A6 between Great Glen and Kibworth.

An officer accused some drivers of using the A6 as a race track.

In 2018 before that police timed drivers hitting 122mph, 120mph, 116mph and 103mph on the same section of the A6.

.

advertisement