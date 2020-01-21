advertisement

Staffordshire police detectives call witnesses after a car hijacking in Wolstanton on Monday January 20.

At around 1 a.m., a gray Opel Astra was stolen from Asda’s car park, after the driver of the 19-year-old vehicle was approached by two Asian men who sprayed him with a substance in the face.

advertisement

The driver and passenger were threatened and forced out of the car, which was then chased in a convoy with a dark-colored Volkswagen.

The officers confirmed that the substance was not corrosive and believe that it was used as a distraction for the flight.

Fortunately, the occupants of the vehicle were not seriously injured, but were shocked and shaken by the incident.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is invited to call 101 or send a private message on Facebook or Twitter, citing incident number 0018 from January 20.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

.

advertisement