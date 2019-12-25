advertisement

An SUV resembled “a pop can,” one witness said.

Police call survival of crash victim “a miracle of Christmas”

The SUV dives 60 meters to the Similkameen River and then flies into the air

Police are amazed that a woman whose car left Highway 3 on Christmas Eve survived only minor injuries.

“If you believe in the wonders of Christmas, this was one of them,” RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on December 24, approximately 30 km east of Princeton B.C.

A 61-year-old woman lost control of her SUV, and she dived about 60 feet down an embankment toward the Similkameen River.

The vehicle reached a ridge “and flew into the air and struck a tree 15 feet high,” Hughes said. Then he fell to the ground, sitting next to a large stone.

A witness at the scene described the car as “like a crushed pop can.”

The woman managed to crawl out of the wreckage, where she was taken care of by passers-by before reaching emergency services.

She left the scene by Princeton Highway Rescue volunteers and was transported to Princeton General Hospital.

Hughes said later in the evening the victim was laughing and joking from her hospital bed, and had suffered only minor injuries.

