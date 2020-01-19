advertisement

Sunday, the police blocked the FDC meeting in the district of MUBENDE (PHOTO / Authorization).

MUBENDE – The police of the Mubende district blocked and dispersed Sunday, January 19, 2020 a meeting of the leaders of the FDC organized in the village of Gwaniika, sub-county of Nabingola, in the district of Kasambya.

The FDC Vice-President for the Central Region, Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, led a delegation of leaders, including the FDC Vice-President, Kibuka Mukalazi, Ms. Ssebuwufu Harriet Nakiyemba, Secretary for Ethics and Culture; Muzei Kalule Samuel Kiseyeye, secretary to the elders, Mr. Kizito Livingston of the security committee, among others, to meet the local branch of the party in Mubende in order to reorganize the lower level structures.

But police commanded by ASP Ssekalema Shaban, OC station, blocked the meeting which was held at the Home Land Organic Gardens, saying that party leaders did not inform police leaders in the area.

The FDC condemned this decision. “Certain elements of the security agencies continue to abuse the Ugandan constitution by blocking the right of assembly of Ugandans in order to protect the interests of a junta regime. We will continue to defy all illegal orders given to some of these naive subordinate security officers by the rogue regime, “said a party statement in part.

Before the 2021 elections, the police were in the spotlight to ban consultative meetings organized by opposition actors.

Earlier this month, police blocked two meetings organized by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, the first in Kasangati, Wakiso district, on Monday, and another scheduled in Gulu district.

