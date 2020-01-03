advertisement

VAUGHAN, Ont. – Police in north Toronto say they have filed charges of murder and assault on three boys after a young man was stabbed in front of a shopping mall.

York Regional Police say the incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. in Vaughan, Ont., when they found a 14-year-old boy with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the stabbing occurred when a large group of boys were involved in a altercation outside the center entrance.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

A 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy have been charged with being involved in all three offenses.

Police say they believe people captured cellphone videos of the event and are urging them to contact investigators.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 3, 2020.

