Police arrested two 15-year-old boys due to a wave of vandalism and break and enter in Dundee and Invergowrie.

Scottish police said yesterday that two teenagers had been found following an investigation into a number of incidents involving vehicle damage and theft.

A spokesperson said the two boys had been released pending further investigation “for legal reasons” but would not provide any further information.

Police investigated a break and enter into Scotmid on Invergowrie Main Street on January 17.

Two days later, a father frightened a group of teenagers after discovering him getting into the back seat of his unlocked car at Greystane Terrace.

A number of NHS staff then saw their cars targeted in a night of chaos, which saw 16 damaged vehicles in the space of two hours.

Workers reported that other vehicles were “severely damaged” the next day.

The incidents spread to Mariner Drive, Gemini Crescent, Luna Place, Wurzburg Court and Medipark parking lot.

In one of the most serious attacks, a rock was used to strike the passenger window of a white BMW and holes were dug in the bodywork.

Officers said they thought all of the incidents may have been group related.

The break and enters resulted in increased police checks at Invergowrie, Dundee Technology Park and the vicinity of Ninewells Hospital, and staff were asked to submit any footage from on-board cameras that could help identify the culprits.

Carse Gowrie’s Conservative Councilor Angus Forbes held a meeting at Invergowrie Parish Church with police sergeant Nicky Forrester and some 40 residents on Thursday evening.

Scottish police confirmed the arrests on Friday and pledged to provide further updates in the coming days.

A spokesperson said, “We can confirm that two 15-year-old boys were arrested in connection with the recent spate of vandalism in western Dundee and Invergowrie.

“The investigations are continuing and, for legal reasons, they have been published pending further investigation.

“We should have a new update on this in the coming days.”

