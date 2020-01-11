advertisement

Action between Wakiso Giants FC and Police FC on Saturday. (PHOTO / Wakiso Giants)

Uganda Premier League

Wakiso Giants FC 1-2 Police FC

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakissha

Saturday, 11-01-2019

WAKISSHA – Police FC became the first team to complete a league double against Wakiso Giants FC by defeating the Purple Sharks 2-1 at Wakissha Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Ben Ocen and substitute Samson Kigozi did the work of Abdallah Mubiru’s team who took care of Wakiso earlier in the season by the same score line.

Geoffrey Sserunkuma, who was scoreless in the league this season temporarily tied for the home side, but that’s all they could get out of the match.

This is Wakiso’s 8th defeat in the season and he sees them drop to 8th with 20 points.

For Police FC, they are now leaving the relegation zone for the first time this season. They accumulated 15 points and rank 13th.

Mbabazi starts on a low

Livingstone Mbabazi takes charge of his first match as head coach of Wakiso Giants FC after replacing Kefa Kisala in November.

After more than a month with the team, everyone was anxious to see what he was going to offer.

However, he failed the first test and with all the hype surrounding his appointment, he will certainly not be satisfied with the performance of his team.

The Wakisos appeared to be trembling in the back all season and their defensive weaknesses were highlighted in two minutes when the first goal conceded.

However, they reacted well with Viane Sekajugo at the head of a loft pass from Lawrence Bukenya directly to Davis Mutebi.

After 10 minutes, the Purple Sharks would tie the game.

Fahad Kawooya sent a long free kick into the area, which was marred by police defense allowing Geoffrey Sserunkuma to jump up and sneak past the helpless Mutebi.

Later in the first half, Mutebi fumbled with a long ball but was lucky as his blush was saved by Henry Katongole who cleared the line with a resulting effort linked to a goal from Sserunukuma.

At the start of the second half, Sekajugo stole Joseph Ssentamu from the ball inside the police area but could not capitalize because he did not properly connect with the ball to allow the cops to clear their lines.

Wakiso was struggling to regain control of the game, forcing them to take off Hakim Ssenkumba and Ivan Kiwewa and present Ivan Ssebuguzi and Yasri Mugume.

Sserunkuma had a glorious chance to tie the game, but had a great pass from Ssebuguzi.

The last few minutes were disappointing for Wakiso fans as they did not create anything meaningful in front of goal.

Police complete double against Wakiso

Police FC beat the Wakiso Giants 2-1 in the first game and after a good streak that saw them win two and draw one of their last three games in the first round, they had reason to be optimistic before Saturday’s game.

The cops who entered the game with only 15 players due to licensing issues got off to a dream start by scoring in two minutes.

After a good interaction between Arafat Ggaliwango and Ben Ocen, the latter connected perfectly to the ball before bouncing on Fahad Kawooya and in the back of the net.

As Wakiso began to grow in the game, the police were left to catch the hosts at break, but were systematically fouled before entering the area.

Dennis Rukundo forced a finger from Yasin Mugabi after Kawooya dropped Ocen out of the area before Derrick Kakooza headed for another Rukundo free kick.

With Wakiso dominating the proceedings, the police were forced into a tactical change in the 38th minute, with Samson Kigozi replacing the ineffective Fahad Kigozi.

In the second half, Kakooza saw an effort parried by Mugabi and in the 67th minute, Wakiso’s replacement, Yasri Mugume, was mastered and stripped of the ball before Ruben Kimera delivers a specific center for Kigozi to lead the Cops 2- 1.

After a bad free kick by Kawooya, Kimera retained police possession just outside the Wakiso area before shooting Kakooza, whose tame effort was managed by Mugabi.

Although they did not attempt to kill, the police retained the victory, their third in four games.

How the two teams started

Wakiso Giants FC

Yasin Mugabi (GK), Muwadda Kateregga, Aggrey Madoi, Fahad Kawooya, Hassan Wasswa, Hakim Ssenkumba, Ivan Kiwewa, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Viane Sekajugo, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Lawrence Bukenya.

Police FC

Davis Mutebi (GK), Denis Rukundo, Arafat Ggaliwango, Joseph Ssentume, Pius Kagwa, Yusuf Ssozi, Ben Ocen, Samuel Kayongo, Henry Katongole, Fahad Kizito, Derrick Kakooza.

