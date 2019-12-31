advertisement

Halifax Regional Police made an arrest Monday afternoon following reports of a store-keeping incident, after the man in handcuffs was found to have suicide charges in Texas.

Police say they responded to the incident at 12:44 a.m. Monday, responding to a potential buyer of a store near the 200 block of Chain Lake in Bayers Lake Park.

After a chase with the man, police arrested him.

The suspect, 28-year-old Derek Cameron Whisenand, made a run for him, was eventually arrested at approximately 1:15 p.m. That’s when police say they discovered Whisenand was searching for a Widespread Immigration Order in Canada for a suicide in Texas.

Police say Whisenand, who is now in federal authorities custody, made an illegal border crossing in Manitoba in June.

The post Police arrest Halifax store clerk, discover he wanted for murder in Texas first appeared at Post Millennial.

