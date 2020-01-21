advertisement

Toronto police say they have made an arrest in an alleged long-running scam being played throughout the city.

Investigators have said they have seen a rash of alleged fraudulent transactions since 2018, collectively costing hundreds of clients millions of dollars.

They claim the scheme works by requiring passengers in licensed taxis to pay their fees with a debit card, disconnecting the client card for another from the same financial institution.

Last year, police filed more than 260 charges against six people, but said fraud remained active.

A 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., Is now facing 31 counts of possession of property obtained from crime under $ 5,000.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and participants in similar frauds and are looking for anyone who may have been affected to come out.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020

