Berlin-based climate activist Karin Louise Hermes has left the climate movement because she can no longer deal with whites. She felt like her concern as a person of color, about the racist impact of climate change, had not been properly represented or respected. What it means is that identity politics is eating itself out.

We have heard talk about the climate crisis facing the world. Rhetoric continues that we have maybe 12 years to get this ship back before we all suffer something similar to the fate of the dinosaurs and cause our extinction. Greta Thunberg practically dropped out of school because of her. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says it’s probably a good reason not to have children. Disappearance The rebellion blocks roads and public transit to call attention to the severe consequences of climate change. But for Hermes and Vice magazine, the white ones simply make it impossible to save the world.

Hermes was asked to speak at climate change awareness events and often told the story of her family in the Philippines who had suffered tragic losses during and after the aftermath of Typhoon Haiyan. The largely white Germans and Europeans in the audience were welcoming, empathetic, and moved by her words.

Hermes said she “felt it necessary to relate my Filipino family’s experience during speeches and rallies because this form of” story telling “was the only thing that would move a predominantly white European audience into an emotional response to climate urgency. – even though it was exhausting to tell stories, especially since any mention of hurricanes in the news bothers me. “

Causedo because it’s worth taking is exhausting. The job of “saving the world” is not easy. Hermes was probably not the only one who was tired of her efforts. Her climate activist colleagues would probably be horrified to know that their empathy and concern for the Hermes family was racist. In fact, Hermes was not the only color climate activist to have had this experience.

“Many other color climate activists have described similar experiences of tokenism,” she writes. “The Merori and Disability Rights Campaign, Kera Sherwood-O’Regan (Kāi Tahu iwi from Te Waipounamu) revealed that as an indigenous person at UN climate conferences, organizers would suggest showing support and” passing the microphone “but the same people would be the ones who take up space in negotiations and speak in front of the media.”

This begs the question of whether fighting to prevent climate change is more or less important than securing a prominent place for yourself and your personal history in front of the germ. This may be asked of a person with any collection of IDs. Which is more important, the message or the messenger?

If the answer is the messenger, or something more nuanced, such as the message, but how can there be a unified front that opposes climate change?

Maybe there can be none. Perhaps there are as many messages as there are publishers, and cacophonous voices against climate change cannot be sewn together. Perhaps climate change activism will be eaten away by identity politics.

Hermes believes that “Anti-racism and anti-capitalism must become part of the organization.” But is the lack of including these things in the main climate change movement a detriment to that movement? Is there anything to say about choosing a simple cause and going through everything without any modifiers? Apparently not.

“Fortunately,” Hermes writes, “there is now a growing collective of Environmental and Climate Justice at BIPOC in Berlin, where we share these silent or tokenized experiences and work together on how to connect anti-racism and inequality in climate justice. “

She quotes Sherwood-O’Regan, who said, “As we grow older and climate change becomes a tougher reality, privileged activists must learn to disentangle themselves and meaningfully support the indigenous, disabled, deceitful , global southerners, POCs, and other marginalized people who are at the forefront of climate change. “

Because for Hermes and for many others, the messenger is more important than the message. The messenger is the message. Regardless of the terms used, and advocating for voices of people of color, this call for people of color and ethnic background to be better in favor of focusing people from different skin colors and backgrounds is about with tribal dominance. And it’s silly. And it will not save the world.

