A 15-year-old boy was arrested by police to investigate the death of a Wigston man after an aggravated burglary.

The boy, from Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of a robbery and a conspiracy to commit robbery.

The late Howard, 66, was injured in a burglary at his Gibson Close, Wigston home on Monday, January 13, but died in hospital the next morning.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley, of the Major Crimes Team of the Special Operations Unit in East Midlands (Emsou), leads the investigation.

He said, “Our investigation is ongoing and this morning we have made another arrest in connection with this incident.

“Today marks a week’s anniversary since Mr. Staff and his brother were targeted inside their own homes – and I would like to take this opportunity to ask anyone who has not not yet manifested to do so.

“I really believe that there are people in the community who know what happened last Monday afternoon. It is not too late to tell us what you know. “

On Saturday morning, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary.

Later that day, a 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of hijacking the law.

They are both detained.

Four other men – two aged 20, one aged 21 and one aged 19 – were arrested on Wednesday 15 January on suspicion of murder. They were released under investigation.

The independent charity Crimestoppers offers a reward of up to £ 10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person (s) responsible for the death of Mr Staff.

The reward will only be offered if you contact Crimestoppers directly, either online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by free phone on 0800 555 111.

The police can be contacted at 101.

