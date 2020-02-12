advertisement

Over the past week, much of Canada’s infrastructure has been in poor shape due to blockades raised by activists opposing the Local Gas Coast pipeline being built in British Columbia.

On Vancouver Island, protesters erected barricades to stop cars from accessing public highways. In the Vancouver case, 57 demonstrators were arrested after judges issued an order to remove a blockade that had barred workers from entering the Port of Vancouver.

Similarly, in Ontario, protesters decided to occupy the office of Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations in Toronto – chanting slogans like, “Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”

More disturbingly, however, demonstrators blocked train tracks in Belleville, Ontario, bringing all freight and passenger trains to a halt between Canada’s two largest cities and the nation’s capital.

The protests have effectively paralyzed Canada’s infrastructure. As a result, and with the Conservative Party leadership picking up steam, Canadians deserve to know where the future leaders of Canada’s official opposition stand on the issue of the day.

Marilyn Gladu

When The Millennial arrived in Gladu, she declared that “this is an illegal protest and the rule of law must be implemented.”

“Keep in mind many of the activists are neither from this region or the people of the First Nation. While we must consult and take action to address First Nations concerns, the rule of law is paramount as is the security of Canadians,” Gladu added.

Erin O’Toole

Erin O’Toole has made it clear on Twitter and in a comment to The Post Millennial, telling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “stop illegal blockades.”

When O’Toole spoke to The Post Millennial, the Durham MP said: “We need to tell Canadians why our natural resource and energy projects are in the national interest. Justin Trudeau has spoken why the resource sector is important. He never doesn’t sell Canada’s position as an energy superpower in the world. And now look where we are. “

O’Toole went on to add that he saw people using #ShutDownCanada and accusing the RCMP of apartheid, which is ridiculous and an insult to brave uniformed men and women. There are protests that escalate into blockades that stop people from going to work or seeing their families. “

“This is extremely divisive and we need to enforce judgments. The rule of law must be upheld.”

Rick Peterson

Rick Peterson has been vocal about his policy platform, and he is equally vocal in his comments on #ShutDownCanada.

“The world is watching and waiting to see how Canada responds. Will the Liberal government protect the rule of law? Will they resist those who disrupt, delay and try to kill responsible resource development with illegal protests? “

“It’s clear what the answer should be. Clear the trail. Now. Delaydo’s delay in doing so will only encourage more. It’s time to be brave,” Peterson said.

Peter MacKay

Peter MacKay has not yet commented on recent #ShutDownCanada protests, nor did he respond to The Post Millennial’s messages in time for the publication of this article.

Having said that, MacKay has expressed approval for similar energy projects like TeckMine in Alberta.

MacKay has also stated on Twitter that he welcomed the Trans Mountain pipeline. MacKay further added, “Removing any remaining obstacles to the Trans Mountain pipeline construction is great news for Alberta.”

I welcome today’s ruling by the Federal Court of Appeal. Removing any remaining obstacles to the Trans Mountain pipeline construction is great news for Alberta, and for Canada. Let’s build it! – Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) February 4, 2020

