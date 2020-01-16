advertisement

Police are increasingly concerned about the safety of missing man Mohammed Ishtyaq.

He was last seen near Swarkestone Bridge after an accident on Saturday evening.

Officers have now revealed that it was understood that Mr. Ishtyaq was the driver of a car that crashed on the bridge, causing serious damage and was injured in the accident.

They published a new photo showing what he was wearing at the time of the accident

A Derbyshire police spokesman said, “The officers are very concerned about the safety of Mohammed, who was reportedly injured in the collision.

“The picture shows what Mohammed was wearing at the time of the incident and the officers are anxious to hear anyone who may have been in the Swarkestone Bridge area around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday January 11, and may have seen a corresponding man to its description in the area.

This photo shows the clothing that Mohammed Ishtyaq was wearing before the accident

(Image: Derbyshire Police)

“The 37-year-old man, who hails from the Normanton area of ​​Derby, is described as 5’5”, of stocky build and black hair. “

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derbyshire police using one of the methods below with the reference 806-120120:

People can also anonymously contact an independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

