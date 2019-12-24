advertisement

A still-captured photo from video surveillance shows the suspect in two armed robberies Monday night in Abbotsford.

Police are looking for suspects in two armed robberies in Abbotsford

The incidents happened within an hour of each other Monday evening

Abbotsford police believe two armed robberies that occurred within an hour of each other Monday night were committed by the same man.

The first robbery occurred at 9:52 p.m. at a liquor store in the 32100 block of Marshall Road in Abbotsford, where a man showed a gun, demanded and took money, and fled,.

The second robbery was at 10:25 a.m. at a gas station in the 29600 block of Fraser Highway. Police say a man entered the store, showed a handgun, took cash and cigarettes, and then fled.

No one was injured during the robberies.

The suspect is described as Caucasian or light brown skin, 5 ‘7’ to 5 ‘9’ and of medium build.

Police say there were several people in the area when the robberies took place, and detectives want to speak with anyone who may have seen any suspicious person or activity.

Those with information are asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPA) or Solvecrime.ca.

