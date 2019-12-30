advertisement

(Delta Police Department photo)

Police are investigating suspected arson in the North Delta

Five litter bins were placed in a three-block stretch of Scott Road on Saturday, December 28

Police are investigating a series of suspected fires in the North Delta over the weekend.

According to a DPD press release, police were called by Delta Fire to the 7000 block of Scott Road at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28 after four garbage bins were reported to be on fire. All fires were contained and extinguished before police arrived at the scene and there was minimal damage to the trash can.

Then, at 10:30 p.m. that same night, Delta Fire advised police to have another boiler on fire in the 7200 block of Scott Road.

“At this time we believe the five incidents are related and were decided by an individual or a group of individuals,” Acting Insp. Ciaran Feenan said in a press release. “While the fires were small in nature and thankfully there were no injuries, we take incidents like this seriously.”

Delta police are continuing to investigate these incidents.

Anyone with any information about these fires is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411 and quote 19-29640.

