Police are investigating the scene in Bowness, where a woman was found in distress and later died on Monday, February 10, 2020. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

Police are investigating after the death of a woman whose body was found in the middle of a Bowness Street early Monday.

At 6:10 a.m. crews were alerted after a woman was found “between the intersection of 79th St. and 34th Ave. N.W.,” said Sgt. Doug Cooke of the Calgary Police Service.

She was taken to Foothills Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, he said.

Members of the general investigation unit were called to the scene and around 9 a.m. today, homicide detectives were not to be called, Cooke said.

“It is not yet known whether this is suspicious or natural,” he said.

The intersection remained intercepted as police investigated the scene.

