EDINBORO, Pa. – A Walmart in Pennsylvania is confronted with a bed bug after someone has released the parasitic insects in a men’s dressing room, police said.

A manager in the Edinboro store found a closed pill bottle with live insects crawling in and reported this to the authorities on Thursday, police said in a release. The bottle was found in a boy’s coat that was for sale.

“We’re taking this seriously and investigating this,” a Walmart spokesperson told CNN. “We fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation.”

On Friday, health security company Ecolab confirmed that the insects were bed bugs. An Ecolab employee also reported that, according to police, he had seen bed bugs crawl through the men’s dressing rooms the same day.

A Walmart employee later found a second closed pill bottle with dead bed bugs in the men’s ward, police said. Edinboro is located in the northwestern corner of the state, near Erie.

“An external pest control service has visited the store and we are working with them to assess the next steps,” said the Walmart spokesperson. “In the meantime, we have blocked the affected area.”

The state police are investigating the case and looking for the responsible person or people, they said.

Bedbugs are “small, flat, parasitic insects” that survive by feeding the blood of humans and animals while they sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

They do not spread disease, but can leave itchy bite marks that can lead to an allergic reaction for some people. Although extremely small, bed bugs can live for months without life.

Bedbug pests are also very expensive to combat. Professional eradication of bed bugs usually costs $ 200 to $ 1500 per room and often fails.

