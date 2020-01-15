advertisement

A man who died after being attacked by an intruder in his Wigston home earlier this week was named by police tonight.

Howard Staff, 66, died of his injuries at his home in Gibson Close, Wigston, on Monday.

Police launched an investigation into the murder and police remained at the scene today.

Leicestershire police said in a statement tonight: “Howard Staff, 66, was at home in Gibson Close, Wigston at 3:45 p.m. Monday, January 13, when an unknown person entered the home and the ‘assaulted.

“He suffered several chest injuries and died in hospital early in the morning of Tuesday, January 14.

“A post mortem examination determined that Mr. Staff died from major wounds to the chest. These wounds were not caused by a blade article.

“Another man was also assaulted in the incident, suffering from minor injuries. He was taken to hospital and has since been released.

“Mr. Staff’s family requested confidentiality at this time and they are left to cry in peace.”

A second man, who is about 70 years old, was also in the house at the time of the raid. He was also injured but has since been released from hospital.

A neighbor said, “It’s horrible. I feel for the family and the surviving brother. I hope he is well. “

