Concerns are growing for a teenager Fife never seen since last night.

Robbie Mill was last seen in the Markinch area at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 11.

Teen Robbie Hill was last seen on Saturday night.

The 15-year-old, who lives in the Rimbleton area of ​​Glenrothes and has ties to the Dundee area, has not been seen since and there are mounting concerns for his well-being.

Robbie is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, of slim build, with short blond / blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, gray track pants with a large Nike logo on the upper left leg and black sneakers.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are asking the public for help in our efforts to locate a missing teenager in Glenrothes.

“Anyone who may have seen Robbie since that time, or who has information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 citing incident number 3461 of January 11.”

