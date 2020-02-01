advertisement

Perth police are looking for a missing woman who has not been seen since Friday evening.

Catherine McColl, 52, left the city’s Murray Royal Hospital on Friday morning but never returned.

advertisement

She was spotted again at 11:48 p.m. on Muirhall Road.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Concern is growing for Catherine and her family who just want to know that she is fine and safe.

“Extensive investigations are underway to find Catherine, but all attempts to find her have so far been unsuccessful.”

The last time, she wore a blue fleece jacket, blue jeans and black and white Converse sneakers.

She is described as white, about 5 feet 8 inches and slim with long brown hair.

Investigators said they were examining the video surveillance to try to trace his steps.

Catherine is known to be a frequent visitor to Branklyn Gardens, Coronation Park and the Moncrieffe Island area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, citing incident number 1324 of January 31.

advertisement