Action between Police FC and SC Villa on Monday. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Uganda Premier League

Police FC 2-2 SC Villa

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Monday, 03-02-2020

LUGOGO – Police FC and SC Villa gave the developers an entertaining draw in their Premier League match in Uganda, played Monday.

Tuesday’s game could not offer a winner as it ended in a 2-2 draw.

Bashir Mutanda and Nicholas Kabonge knocked for the visitors while Samson Kigozi and Fahad Kizito did the same for the cops.

From the 15th minute, Villa took the lead as Mutanda headed for a free kick from Derrick Ndahiro.

However, the police, who still seem to score in every game, then tied in a spectacular fashion with Kigozi returning home a left center from Pius Kaggwa.

Two minutes later, Villa regained her advantage with a low-effort Kabonge thunderclap after the midfielder was played by Ambrose Kirya.

The Jogoos seemed to be heading for another win, but Kizito had other ideas, scoring the goal of the day as he made an effort in the top corner, leaving Villa goalkeeper Samuel Kivumbi anchored in the spot hopeless with 15 minutes to play.

It was an entertaining and end-to-end affair that could have seen both sides score more.

Yayo Lutimba tried his luck from a distance, but on three occasions was unable to test Davis Mutebi for the purpose of the police. The first and last efforts flew over while the second touched the side net.

Kirya saw a weak effort go straight into Mutebi’s arms, just like Kabonge.

Late in the competition, the substitute Faizo Muwawu succeeded in a low cross center, Kirya and Ndahiro could not make him go home.

Police say Kaggwa forced a fingertip to save Kivumbi before Odong rushed to a well-weighed Kaggwa center.

In the second half, Kigozi shot straight at Kivumbi while the substitute Hood Kawesa headed for a corner from Kaggwa.

The result allowed Villa to consolidate third place with 7 points in 20 games while the Police climbed to 11th position with 22 points.

In their next matches, the police will be absent at Mbarara City FC on Wednesday while Villa will welcome Proline two days later.

How the two teams started

Police FC

Davis Mutebi (GK), Dennis Rukundo Arafat Galiwango, Pius Kaggwa, Johnson Odongo, Ruben Kimera, Samuel Kayongo, Henry Katongole, Samson Kigozi, Fahad Kizito, Sylvester Semakula.

SC Villa

Sam Kivumbii, Ibrahim Kibumba, Yayo Lutimba, Asuman Alishe, Derrick Ndahiro, Moses Kiggundu, Ambrose Kirya, Nicholas Kabonge, David Owori, Emmanuel Wasswa, Bashir Mutanda.

comments

