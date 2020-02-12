advertisement

Armed officers and the police helicopter were called after a member of the public reported seeing a man holding a gun while arguing with a woman late at night.

Firearm officers were deployed to the A511 Stephenson Way bypass road in Coalville after receiving the report at 9:55 p.m. Monday.

The police thoroughly searched the area for about half an hour, but could not find any trace of the couple or a man with a gun.

A local resident said, “I was wondering what was going on while the police helicopter hovered over my head for a very long time.

“I thought it could be something serious because it had been there for centuries.”

A spokeswoman for the Leicestershire police confirmed that a search had been carried out in the area.

“We were called at 9:55 pm Monday by a member of the public concerned about the well-being of a woman in Stephenson Way, Coalville,” she said.

“The appellant stated that he saw an argument between a man and a woman and believed that the man could have been in possession of a firearm.

“In the interest of officers and public security officers, armed officers have been deployed to the area with the air services of the national police who assisted with the searches.

“The couple have not been found and no further reports have been received.”

