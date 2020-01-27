advertisement

Police media boss Fred Enanga during a bail (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The police threatened to block the music concerts if the artists continued to be bombarded with bottles of water.

Recently, several artists, including Full Figure, Catherine Kusasira and Big Eye, were bombarded with water bottles and heckled off the stage, an action that is seen as a protest against the group’s support for the ruling NRM party.

advertisement

But speaking to journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru on Monday, January 27, 2020, police spokesman Fred Enanga instructed the organizers of the event to guarantee the safety of the artists during the concerts.

“We would like to send a serious warning to the promoters and organizers of events against acts of disorder committed by revelers and activists throwing bottles and stones at public events and in particular music concerts. We do not want to see a repeat of these ugly incidents that could endanger the lives of the participants, “said Mr. Enanga.

He added that sanctions will be taken against event organizers if people throw bottles at artists.

“We want everyone who attends these events or concerts to have fun while respecting the law by acting responsibly and staying safe. This is a timely warning at the start of the year so that sanctions can be taken against an organizer or promoter who does not tackle acts of hooliganism and unrest. “

Mr. Enanga said before any concert, the organizers must provide a plan on how to manage and regulate crowd behavior through the deployment of stewards, ushers and private security.

“Invest in research to find out which musicians are not in demand by the public and they should not be invited to concerts. If you do not follow the guidelines provided, in the future we will not allow concerts, “he said.

comments

advertisement