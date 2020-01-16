advertisement

The Scottish police watchdog has launched an investigation into the actions of officers before the murder of a Fife retiree.

The body of 97-year-old Annie Temple was discovered at her home in Kinglassie on October 25, and a 36-year-old man later appeared in court for his murder.

It has now been revealed that the Commissioner of Police Investigation and Review (PIRC) was called in to investigate the activities of the Scottish police before his death.

A PIRC spokesperson said: “ We are investigating the actions of Scottish police officers before the death of a 97-year-old woman, whose body was found at her home in Kinglassie, Fife, on October 25, 2019 .

“The matter has been referred to us by the Crown office and the attorney’s tax department and a report will be submitted to them in due course.”

PIRC was unable to comment further on the case, which is the subject of live court proceedings.

Annie Temple.

It is understood that the police went to Ms. Temple’s bungalow in the West End after concerns were raised for her well-being and found her body.

In the weeks that followed, the village was the subject of intense police activity.

Forensic scientists and plainclothes officers were seen visiting the property.

Meanwhile, police conducted door-to-door investigations.

Local businesses said the police had asked to see video surveillance footage of their premises.

The death was initially treated as “unexplained,” but in mid-November Sandeep Patel, 36, was arrested and then appeared privately at the Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, charged with murder and alleged fraud.

A neighbor said that Ms. Temple, who was allegedly the oldest resident of Kinglassie, lived alone and was independent until a few months before her death.

