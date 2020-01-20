advertisement

Three of the officers suspected of kidnapping the Rwandan president’s bodyguard appeared before the Makindye general court martial on Monday (PHOTO / Racheal Agaba).

KAMPALA – Four police officers who were arrested for kidnapping the former bodyguard of Rwandan President Paul Kagame were released on bail pending trial on Monday, January 20, 2020, before the Makindye General Court Martial.

The court chaired by Lieutenant-General Andrew Gutti has ordered the release of former police professional standards unit commander Joel Aguma of Deputy Police Superintendent James Magada, formerly attached to the flying brigade, on bail. and Detective Corporal Amon Kwarisima, formerly attaché. at Crime Intelligence.

advertisement

He also ordered the release of former Flying Squad commander Herbert Muhangi, who was arrested again last year shortly after his release.

General Gutti has released each of them a non-monetary bond of 10 million shs, each of their sureties has executed a bond of 20 million shs and they are supposed to present themselves to the clerk of the court every two weeks and whenever the court requires it.

He also ordered that each of the accused’s movements should not go beyond the districts of Kampala and Wakiso.

“Any violation of conditions will result in the automatic cancellation of the deposit,” he ordered.

Through their lawyer, Maj Kamanda Muntungi, the accused police officers posted bail claiming that they are still innocent and that they are the sole breadwinners.

The release of the four officers on bail leaves four others on remand pending trial. Those in detention are Chief Police Superintendent Nixon Karuhanga Agasirwe, Sgt Abel Tumukunde and SPC Faisal Katende, formerly attached to the Flying Squad, and Assistant Police Inspector (AIP) Benon Atwebembeire.

The group was jointly charged with two other people, René Rutagungira and Bahati Pacifique Mugenga.

The accused were charged with the illegal possession of four grenades and the kidnapping in 2013 of Joel Mutabazi, former bodyguard of Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Mr. Mutabazi was doubtfully arrested in Uganda and extradited to Kigali where he was wanted by the state. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in Rwanda.

Prosecution case

The State alleges that on October 25, 2013, in Kamengo in the district of Mpigi on Masaka Road, Mr. Aguma, Mr. Agasirwe Karuhanga, Mr. Magada, Mr. Atwebembeire, Mr. Tumukunde, Mr. Katende, Kwarisima, Rutangungira and Mugenga while in illegal possession of firearms and grenades, usually a defense force monopoly, transported a Joel Mutabaazi without his consent to the government of Rwanda.

Mutabazi, a former lieutenant in President Paul Kagame’s presidential guard, was kidnapped in Kampala in 2013 and handed over to his original government, which sentenced him to life in prison. Lt Mutabazi fled to Uganda to escape persecution at home.

comments

advertisement