A woman who loves pole dancing to stay fit, slim and taut has shown how installing a pole has caused “bizarre” reactions from her neighbors.

Zana Issartel, 29, a UK hairdresser, said she threw her dining table overboard six years ago to make room for a bar in her house so she could practice her movements.

Her interest in learning the dance form was piqued when she was on vacation in Ibiza after seeing some girls showing off their breathtaking technique.

Although she tried to gather the support of friends to take courses, nobody was interested. Instead of giving up, she found a pole on Gumtree and placed it in her living room.

This meant that she could practice at her own pace and later join a class to get better at it.

“Granted, my friends thought it was a little strange at first, but now they’re used to it,” she said.

Zana Issartel installed a mast at home to teach the basics. Picture: Facebook / Zana Issartel

“Whenever people come over – whether my friends or my friend’s friends – they always have a swing on it and try it out.”

Ms. Issartel said that while she loves pole dance now when she started, she was not at all confident and it took a while before she got involved in the sexier aspects.

“I was pretty shy at first and wouldn’t use it in foreplay with my friend,” she said.

“When I built my confidence, he was bored with the idea and wasn’t really interested.”

Ms Issartel has installed a mast in her living room so that she can practice her movements at home. Image: the sun

Although their strength and skill on pole is impressive, they had to take some “uncomfortable moments” to improve their steps from the privacy of their home.

Ms. Issartel remembered that in a particular case, a new neighbor had moved in next door and caught a glimpse of her pole.

“When I chatted with her, she said,” I hope you don’t mind if I ask, but are you a stripper? Do you have people who dance for them? “

“I could not stop laughing.”

Although Ms. Issartel uses the pole to develop her shape, there are times when people have mistaken this for something else. Image: the sun

Another tricky moment came after the landlady visited her house to inspect the property – and caught a glimpse of her stake in her living room.

“My landlord came over to inspect the kitchen and said,” Oh, you have a pole. I did not know it. He wouldn’t look me in the eye and I just laughed at myself. “

Ms Issartel also remembered that a guest worker who was doing repairs could not help but make an inappropriate comment.

“A worker came over and said a stupid comment like,” I didn’t know I would come over to inspect you on the pole. “I got rid of him pretty quickly.

Years of practice have enabled the 29-year-old to form an envious physique. Image: Facebook / Zana Issartel

Poletancing has given the 29-year-old the opportunity to deform into a variety of positions. Picture: Facebook / Zana Issartel

The 29-year-old is proud of her achievements and reports that she posts regularly on Facebook. However, when people see her in “real life,” they tell her that “it is strange to see her standing upright.”

“I usually see you on your head or with your legs wide open,” they laugh. It’s a bit embarrassing, ”said Ms. Issartel.

Her family is helpful, but occasionally Ms. Issartel’s mother lets her know that she is not happy with the number of photos she publishes online.

“She’s not crazy about how public I am with it,” she said.

Ms Issartel regularly publishes photos of itself on Facebook. Image: the sun

“People always say that my friend has to love me dancing because I can get into all sorts of strange and wonderful positions, but he’s so used to being nothing further from the truth,” she said.

“He’d rather just be playing on his PlayStation. But that doesn’t bother me – it made me so confident. “

Originally published as Neighbor’s “risky” survey dance error

