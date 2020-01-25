advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – People took the plunge to raise money for young people in Northeast Pennsylvania who fight with cancer.

The seventh annual Friends of Shannon McDonough Polar Plunge was held in Montage Mountain.

Shannon died of colon cancer in 2009; her friends and family have since held this ice-cold dive in her honor.

“I think this is something that Shannon would certainly like and would like to do,” said Stephanie Schofield of Scranton. “Cancer is so prominent in our area, as a nurse I see it all the time and now this organization with my family and friends makes it even clearer that people need help and that is what we are here for.”

As an added bonus, swimmers could dive for gift vouchers during the dive.

