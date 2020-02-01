advertisement

Poland signed a $ 4.6 billion contract with the United States on Friday to purchase 32 of its state-of-the-art combat aircraft to improve air defense on NATO’s eastern flank in the face of increasing Russian military activity.

Polish President Andrzej Duda will arrive at the Grove Hotel in Watford, England on December 4, 2019 for the NATO summit (Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images).

Polish President Andrzej Duda said it was “an extremely important day for the Polish Air Force and the security of Poland and our part of Europe”. It is one of the largest agreements in the history of the Polish armed forces and also shows the strength of relations with the United States, said Duda.

After the purchase of American Patriot missile systems and HIMARS (High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System), this next major investment will “also help to significantly strengthen Polish-American relations,” said Duda when the contract was signed.

As a NATO ally, Poland is fulfilling its obligations and taking Article 5 of the NATO Treaty seriously. All members regard an attack on an ally as an attack on all allies. Poland has also demonstrated its commitment to the “NATO 360 degree principle” by participating in many NATO missions, Duda said. Examples of such missions include the Baltic Air Police – guarding the Baltic airspace or conducting observation missions in the Middle East. And this commitment made Poland eligible to participate in the F-35 program, Duda concluded.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak signed the agreement and handed the document over to US Ambassador to Poland, Georgette Mosbacher, during a ceremony at the Polish Air Force Academy in Dęblin, Poland.

W polskich Siłach Powietrznych kończy się epoka kokpitów z napisami cyrylicą. Rozpoczynamy erę najnowocześniejszych, budzących respekt u potencjalnych przeciwników, myśliwców 5. generacji. Umowa na 32 samoloty F-35 podpisana! pic.twitter.com/lhhIdQ7XU7

– Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak), January 31, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed Poland’s decision. He praised Duda and the Polish government for their commitment “to continue modernizing the Polish military by purchasing the most modern combat aircraft in the world, which will improve Poland’s ability to defend itself collectively”. We look forward to working with our NATO ally Poland on this project and further expanding our long-term strategic partnership, ”said Pompeo in a statement.

Poland expects to take over the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft between 2024 and 2030. Poland will be the 13th NATO member to have F-35 fighters. The contract includes training, logistics and simulators.

F-35 Lightning II is a 5th generation multifunctional stealth hunter that, according to Lockheed Martin’s website, combines advanced stealth caps with speed and agility. The Polish Air Force is currently using the Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter aircraft.

The jets will replace some of the Soviet MiG-29 fighters that the Polish Air Force is still using.

Poland received approval from the Ministry of Defense to purchase the F-35 last September and, according to Military.com, will be the 13th military customer to participate in the F-35’s Joint Strike Fighter Program.

Grzegorz Schetyna, former chairman of the Polish opposition party’s Civic Platform, told Polish trojka that “any investment in better equipment for the Polish army that guarantees better and more comprehensive security makes sense,” said Interia , However, the opposition party was not informed of this deal, but should have been informed about the cost of the purchase, the negotiations, the terms of the contract, and the potential benefits for the Polish industry, said Schetyna.

Polish MP Czeslaw Mroczek a, deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Defense Commission, who represented the same opposition party, had similar concerns. “We would like to know the reasons why this decision was made and whether from a formal point of view all the necessary pre-purchase procedures have been carried out,” said Mroczek in an interview, according to Wirtualna Polska (WP). He announced that the coalition of opposition parties, including his party, would make an urgent request to the Polish Supreme Court of Auditors to investigate this deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

