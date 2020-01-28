advertisement

OSWIECIM, Poland – The Presidents of Israel and Poland called for increased efforts to combat anti-Semitism on January 27, as the liberation of Auschwitz death camp was celebrated 75 years ago due to concerns about a revival of anti-Jewish prejudice.

More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, died in the gas chambers of the camp or from hunger, cold and disease.

“It is our duty to act against anti-Semitism, racism and fascist nostalgia, against the evils that … are threatening to destroy the foundations of our democracies,” said Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in a place near the former camp that is today is a museum.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who had not attended the Holocaust Memorial in Israel on January 23 because he was not allowed to speak, thanked Rivlin for being in Auschwitz.

“This presence is a sign of remembrance, a visible sign of rejection of inhumane treatment, hatred of all forms of hatred, especially racist hatred,” said Duda.

Auschwitz was built by Nazi Germany in occupied Poland in 1940 to initially house Polish political prisoners, and became the largest of the extermination centers in which Adolf Hitler’s plan to kill all Jews – the “final solution” – was put into practice.

It was liberated by Soviet troops in 1945.

When she returned to the place where her relatives were murdered, 92-year-old Holocaust survivor Yvonne Engelman, who now lives in Australia, remembered the horrors of the camp.

“We could hear children coughing, crying, choking on the gas, the smell of human flesh and the fear that they might be the next victim,” she said.

During a gloomy ceremony at the gate to the camp, Duda spoke of the cooling efficiency of the Nazi genocide plan, which included huge crematoriums to burn victims’ bodies.

“The factory of death was busy for years. Smoke rose from the chimneys, the transports rolled. The people went and went by the thousands. To commit her death, ”said Duda to a gathering that included several dozen survivors, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

Indians arrive on January 27, 2020 to place candles at a memorial at Auschwitz Nazi extermination camp in Oswiecim, Poland. (Czarek Sokolowski / AP Photo)

“Malicious” settings

Studies show that anti-Semitic sentiment, particularly in Europe, persists despite the scale of the Nazi atrocities, the strong testimony of the survivors, and the number of films, books, and exhibitions that record the Holocaust.

A 2019 poll by the U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League found that about one in four Europeans take a “pernicious and ubiquitous” stance on Jews, compared to 19 percent of North Americans. In Germany, 42 percent agreed that “Jews are still talking too much about what happened to them in the Holocaust”.

Two people were killed in a shootout near a synagogue in East Germany in October 2019.

Despite the shared message on anti-Semitism, the January 27 event highlighted tensions between Poland and Israel over the memory of the Holocaust.

Rivlin urged Poland not to politicize the history of the Holocaust, an indication of the insistence of the nationalist right-wing government (PiS) that the Poles had acted in an entirely honorable manner during World War II.

As part of a broader policy of historical revisionism, PiS tries to highlight Poland’s own suffering during the war when around 6 million Poles, including 3 million Polish Jews, were killed and Warsaw was razed to the ground.

While celebrating thousands of Poles who risked their lives to help Jews during the Holocaust, the PiS ignored others who helped the Germans and killed Jews.

“We will remain holy forever and appreciate the courage of … thousands of Poles,” said Rivlin. “We remember that the Polish nation fought with great courage during the war, but we also remember that there were quite a few in the Polish nation who were ready and even contributed to the murder of Jews.”

In addition to Jews, more than 70,000 Poles were deported to Auschwitz, as well as 21,000 Roma, 15,000 Soviet prisoners of war and several thousand other people.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the State Department would provide the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation with an additional $ 2 million.

Two years ago, its director, Piotr Cywiński, appealed to donor countries for more support. So far, Germany has been the only country to respond, even though the United States and Poland were previously donors.

By Joanna Plucinska and Maayan Lubell

