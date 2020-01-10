advertisement

Turner Classic Movies has appointed Pola Changnon general manager, and Jennifer Dorian will leave the station after 20 years.

Changnon, previously a senior vice president of marketing, studio production and talent, will now be responsible for day-to-day operations at TCM and for the growth and development of the TCM brand. She lives in Atlanta and will report to Michael Ouweleen, interim president of Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang and TCM.

Jennifer Dorian, the current managing director of TCM, has decided to go to Turner after 20 years.

“Pola has been a driving force behind TCM’s brand identity for over a decade, and there’s no better man to take control of the network,” said Ouweleen. “She is a knowledgeable and passionate film lover, and a great leader who will continue to expand TCM as the network evolves in this next chapter from Warner Bros.”

Changnon has been with TCM for 12 years. Previously, she was responsible for the on-air production of Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work at TCM for the past 12 years and see firsthand how committed the team is to preserving classic film for the next generation of film fans,” said Changnon. “It is a privilege to take on this new role and I am confident that, together with the talented group of people working on the brand, we will continue to expand TCM’s position as the ultimate classic film destination.”

“Jennifer has been an inspiring and impressive leader among the Turner brands for more than two decades,” said Ouweleen in a statement. “We thank her for her many years of leadership and wish her every success in the future.”

Read the memos below announcing the changes for Dorian and Ouweleen employees.

To: TCM EMPLOYEES

By: Jennifer Dorian

My dear colleagues, I am writing to inform you that I will leave the company effective January 10, 2020. With the restructuring of our newly formed division at Warner Bros., this seems to be the right time to officially say goodbye to my general manager role. And I am very happy that Pola Changnon will be the new managing director of TCM.

I have valued the past five years as head of TCM, inspired by the excellence and dedication of our employees and the appreciation and passion of our fans. My time at TCM was really the culmination of my 20 years with this company and I leave the company with a smile in my heart. Thanks to the great executives of the company, I had many opportunities to contribute, learn new challenges and face new challenges. At the same time, I was able to flexibly manage my schedule and raise two great daughters. I appreciate the corporate culture with which I have excelled in many areas of my life. I am always proud of the TNT brand campaigns “We Know Drama” and “Very Funny” from TBS as well as the numerous TCM lifestyle extensions such as the TCM Classic Film Festival and the TCM Classic Cruise and of course FilmStruck. Turner’s first domestic streaming service. We have certainly never sat still and have constantly tried to develop ourselves further for our fans.

TCM’s mission has always been to “keep the flame of classic film alive” and Pola carries the torch. She was a driving force behind our brand identity, led the expansion of our host strategy and helped us build a talent department that attracted and collaborated with a vibrant list of high profile celebrities, filmmakers and industry greats. Pola has built close relationships across the industry and through her work has helped TCM reach a new community of film lovers. During her 12 years at TCM, she has overseen many roles and now all departments will report to her. She is a knowledgeable and passionate film lover and a great leader who will continue to expand TCM as we move into this next chapter as part of the Warner Bros. family.

A big thank you to all TCM department heads and employees who shared this incredible journey with me and taught me so much. I will remain one of TCM’s greatest cheerleaders and look forward to the brand rising to new heights. And a warm reunion and a thank you to all my Turner colleagues, partners, mentors and teammates on the way. I take good memories and lifelong friends with me.

All the best for 2020 and the years to come!

To: CN / AS / BOOM / TCM

Author: Michael Ouweleen

Everyone-

I hope you have a great first week of 2020!

We start this year with some news about our colleagues at Turner Classic Movies. After 20 years, Jennifer Dorian has decided to leave the company. Pola Changnon will take over as General Manager of TCM with immediate effect.

Jennifer has had a great and far-reaching career here. Under her leadership, TCM has expanded its presence through the TCM Classic Film Festival, the TCM Wine Club, TCM Backlot, TCM Big Screen Classics with Fathom Events and numerous book presentations in cooperation with Running Press. She also led the creation and implementation of Turner’s first domestic direct-to-consumer service, FilmStruck.

Prior to her GM position, Jennifer was Chief Strategy Officer responsible for the brand identity and image marketing of TBS, TNT, truTV and TCM. Their positioning and branding work at TBS (“Very Funny”) and TNT (“We Know Drama”) has given these networks clear identities and has helped TNT to become the No. 1 advertising-financed cable network. In her strategic role, she helped create and launch the TCM Classic Cruise and worked with many of us at Adult Swim and Cartoon Network on strategic business planning.

Jennifer has always made mentoring a priority – with leadership positions at Turner Women Today, women in cable telecommunications (WICT) and Betsy Magness, as well as in her daily mentoring for everyone around her. Her legacy will live on for years from all the people she has advised and careers that have advanced her. Not only those who worked directly with Jennifer will miss her and her leadership.

Fortunately, we have another great leader in Pola who has been the driving force behind the identity of TCM for twelve years. She has built a top-notch talent division that has partnered with key industry influencers. Most recently, she launched the “Let’s Movie” campaign, highlighting TCM as the ultimate destination for movie lovers and leading the strategy to add diversity to the network.

Before joining TCM, Pola was an important and fundamental part of Cartoon Network, first as a founding member of the first digital department and then as vice president of On Air and executive producer of Program Production. I (and many of us) were allowed to work with her every day for years and I’m really looking forward to working so closely with her in this new role.

I am confident that everything we know and love about TCM will grow under Pola’s passion, creativity, and business acumen as we move into this next chapter at Warner Bros.

Please congratulate Pola on your new role and thank Jennifer for her two decades of leadership experience!

Michael

