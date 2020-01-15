advertisement

Google paid $ 160 million for the Dublin technology company Pointy, which earns company founders a payday of over $ 80 million.

Former Irish rugby star Jamie Heaslip will also see a brilliant return on his investment in the company – one of several technology investments that Mr. Heaslip has made since retiring from the sport.

Mr. Heaslip, who held a 0.21 percent stake in the retail technology business, receives $ 336,000 – a multiple of the amount he originally invested.

Pointy helps small retailers make their goods available to an online audience without having to invest in systems like Amazon and Walmart to attract the business.

Local versus online

The $ 750 kit is attached to the retailer’s barcode scanner and the products are uploaded to the Pointy app as they are scanned. This allows users to find what they’re looking for locally, instead of having to order online.

Founders Mark Cummins and Charles Bibby hold just over 51 percent of the business, despite raising over $ 19 million from external investors in recent years.

Mr. Cummins owns 26.3 percent of the business and will receive slightly more than $ 42 million. Mr. Bibby, who holds a 24.8 percent stake in a company in which his wife also owns, receives $ 39.7 million.

Early-stage investors

Early investors included long-time supporter of Irish technology start-up Noel Ruane, WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg and Lars Rasmussen, one of the founders of Google Maps.

A number of venture capital firms, including Frontline Venture, Polaris and Draper Associates, held nearly 10 percent of the business.

Pointy is Google’s fourth acquisition in Ireland in the past decade.

It’s Mr. Cummins’ second Google Payday. The US technology giant had already acquired a start-up, Plink, in 2010 as part of its first business in Great Britain or Ireland.

