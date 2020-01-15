advertisement

It will be a bright spark that secures the keys to this point cook property.

Losing your wallet or key is a thing of the past in the eight year old home. Thanks to the splendid chandelier in almost every room, there are no dark corners to hide in.

advertisement

Their own six-bedroom home at 28 Moorgate Street is available for $ 1.08 to $ 1.18 million.

RELATED: The family must redeem $ 1 million for every decade they have owned 60 years



Point Cook’s most expensive houses: Houses take the market to a new level



Melbourne’s busiest suburbs in summer are Tarneit, Point Cook and Werribee



“They imported them from overseas,” said Point Cook’s real estate agent Vanessa Cao about the dazzling variety of chic crystals.

“They just liked this style – all the chandeliers stay in the house.”

Special lights where Sia would swing through the air are not the only luxury statements made at the residence. They have several balconies, a second kitchen, a staircase with a glass balustrade and a huge master bedroom.

Ms. Cao said the property is in a prime location with freeway access, local schools and public transportation nearby.

She said Point Cook was a “high volume, high transaction area” thanks to large development projects and affordability.

“I expect there will be more listings every day – the market will definitely get better,” she said.

According to CoreLogic, the property was last sold in June 2005 for $ 118,500 as an empty lot.

According to realestate.com.au, the average real estate price from Point Cook to December was $ 635,000, which was virtually unchanged over a 12-month period.

Unit prices rose 7 percent over the same period, reaching a median of $ 465,000 in December.

READ MORE: Clayton West Elementary School’s website has been $ 9 million for five years



Venus Bay ‘Love Shack’ offers a beach house for less than $ 300,000



Commercial hotel, Woods Point: Classic pub for sale, no craft beer

jack.boronovskis@news.com.au

@jackboronovskis

advertisement