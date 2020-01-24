advertisement

Across the Western world, populism is on the rise.

After years of mistreatment by the elites, more and more people are waking up to how harshly the system has been set up against working-class Canadians.

We can see it around us.

In many nations, conservative parties are finding new success by embracing many elements of populism, especially on issues such as immigration, renewed understanding of citizenship and uniting people around patriotism rather than identity politics.

Moreover, the most successful conservatives have combined concentration balancing budgets with an aspirational abundance mindset, giving people hope that a vote for a conservative candidate would give them the chance to reach a new level of freedom. financial and security in an increasingly uncertain world.

We hear many of the same forces pushing populism to work in Canada, with the overwhelming majority of Canadians saying they think the system is rigged against them, feeling that society is broken, and opposing the huge increase in immigration brought by the Liberals. Trudeau.

With the growing power of alternative media and a conservative base that is becoming more prominent among working-class people, the potential exists for a political reunion in Canada.

And a leadership offer from Pierre Poilievre could be a key part of turning that potential into reality.

Poilievre had managed to effectively gain most of the Conservative base with his tough, belligerent approach while also not taking positions that would render him useless. He was faking a new political style, someone who is resolutely conservative, opposes Trudeau, fights against biased media, effectively uses social media, while also ensuring that the Conservative Party remains open to all Canadians.

It was a tough night to walk, but Poilievre was successfully walking it.

But now, with his announcement that he will not run, his unique approach will be lost, at least this time.

Of course, we can imagine that Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole would end up being able to walk the same tightrope effectively.

However, based on the reaction to Poilievre’s announcement, it is clear that many people think that something significant has changed for the worse.

As we know, whoever runs the Conservatives will be demonized as the “far right”. As I note in the Tweet below, they are already starting against MacKay:

The founding press will allow anyone to run as a “moderate conservative” until the current election, then they will demonize their outcome.

This means that any Conservative leader will end up needing to fight the decisive media if they hope to win, and it also means that they need the strong and determined support of the Conservative base behind them.

Poilievre’s communication skills and tough approach showed that he can achieve it, and you can tell that many people worry that the skill set has lost with his departure from the race.

